MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Marietta announced Thursday a new service that will keep citizens better informed during emergency situations, road closures, and other incidents.
Notifications will be sent via the user's registered voice or text communications method whenever the city needs to inform residents of potential safety hazards or concerns.
Once a notification is received, the user can confirm receipt of the message to discontinue subsequent communication methods for a given notification. If the user does not confirm, the city's system will continue to attempt reaching out through registered methods.
To be able to receive these notifications, you can simply create an account or download the Everbridge app, search for “Marietta”, and create an account to add your contact information into the Mass Notification system.
The Everbridge App is available in the App store and the Play Store. To register an account without downloading the app, please visit - https://member.everbridge.net/431700047822942/login
