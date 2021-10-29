MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A mother's social media post led to a life-changing phone call for her son, who is battling cancer.
The Marietta boy, who is also a Braves fanatic, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last spring.
13-year old Jacob Bannister says he has been a Braves fan for quite some time. "Since I was born I think," he told us Friday at his home.
"In his first year, I took a photo of him every month in his Braves jersey and we got him to the games as soon as we felt like he was old enough to go," said his mother, Kelly Sailer.
Year after year, pitch after pitch, the mother-son duo watched their favorite team together, of course not missing this year's home opener in April.
"It was the next week after that Braves game, he just started getting really tired, lost a lot of coloring in his face, got really nauseous," said Sailer.
They headed to the hospital so he could get checked out by doctors. "Once they said Oncologist, nothing can prepare you for that," said Sailer.
Then the diagnosis came, which changed their lives. "Acute, B cell, lymphoblastic leukemia. He's about six months into an eight-month intensive chemotherapy."
Even in the hospital, Jacob's eyes have remained glued to the diamond.
When news broke of the Braves heading to the World Series, Sailer says she waited eagerly on her computer for ticket sales to start. But, anything in her price range sold out quickly. "I was just like, you know what? I'm going to like just eat my pride, put it out there and just see what God makes happen."
That's when she shared a post to social media, asking how her son could see his favorite team play in the World Series.
Thursday, she received a phone call from a woman with Kendra Scott. "She wanted to let me know that she had made contact with the Braves, because they work with Kendra Scott and Kendra Scott has a great fundraising team."
Jacob is being handed six tickets for he and his family. "I was jumping all around the kitchen, going crazy. It was so cool," he told us. "This year so far has been the worst year of my life and the best year of my life at the same time."
