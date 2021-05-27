MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local church and non-profit organization are holding an event next month to help those in need.
The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, along with Cumming-based There's Hope for the Hungry, will host an event for people in need of groceries.
The event will take place Tuesday, June 1 at the church, located at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd., in Marietta from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those seeking help will register at the church, have a conversation with a member of the church and then have the opportunity to receive a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks.
For more information, you can contact the church at (678) 427-0416.
