Marietta, Ga. (CBS46)-- Marietta City School District discussed Friday options for students and teachers as the new school year approaches.
The district announced the school year will begin virtually for all students, PreK-12.
Many school districts in metro Atlanta, including Atlanta, Cobb County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Rockdale County, Dekalb County, and Clayton County, have opted to begin the school year with only virtual learning.
Gwinnett County, the state's largest district, still has not made a decision.
Some parents agree with the decision to only offer virtual learning. One parent told CBS46 "If we're not going to follow the CDC guidelines to keep our children safe at low risk, then we should definitely go to virtual. So this is definitely an improvement until things get better."
Another parent said virtual learning will add stress to parents who work, or don't feel equipped to teach their kids alone. "When my kids have all these extra questions, who is going to help me? I cannot do it all by myself," explained the parent.
Superintendent Grant Rivera released the following statement in response:
"Over the last month, in every email, school staff meeting, and family town hall, we’ve communicated an unwavering commitment to the safety of each of our students and our staff. Our approach has been guided by close collaboration and input from health experts, acknowledging we would shift immediately if advised to do such.
That time is now. I am no longer confident we can keep our staff and families safe if our school buildings welcome back hundreds or thousands of students for in-person learning. The change in both rising COVID-19 numbers and updated guidance this week by local and regional health experts suggest that any consideration of an in-person opening could jeopardize the health and safety of our MCS staff, and due to potential exposure through students who may remain asymptomatic, our MCS families.
You may recall that our in-person reopening plan included risk mitigation strategies such as case investigation, contact tracing, and timely test results. Based upon recent information from the agencies with whom we collaborate, it seems unlikely that these strategies can be implemented. Without them, our protocols and ability to keep people safe and healthy have significantly changed, and thus, so has our reopening plan. Our families and our staff are too important to take such risks."
