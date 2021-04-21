Marietta City Schools loosening Covid-19 safety protocols in classrooms

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta City Schools are loosening Covid-19 safety protocols in classrooms.
One parent who spoke to CBS46’s Melissa Stern said they trust that school leaders are doing what’s best for their children.
“We haven’t had many cases at our school, in general, so I trust that our superintendent is taking the right steps necessary as far as following the CDC guidelines,” said one parent, Jamie Claas.
The district’s updated policies reflect the latest guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When the CDC guidelines first came out, we very quickly put mitigation strategies and safety protocols in place, when the CDC has adjusted those, we moved very quickly to adjust what was being done in our classrooms,” said Jen Brock, the Executive Director of Communications for Marietta City Schools.
Marietta City Schools is a smaller school district, with 8600 kids and just and 12 schools.
“So, it lets us do things faster,” added Brock.
They’ll give teachers the option to remove shields from desks and reduce the amount of space between students in the classroom.
“What the new guidance tells us is that the shields don’t necessarily help as much as we thought they may have, but they don’t hurt,” Brock said, “In terms of distancing, the CDC guidelines said we used to go for 6 feet of space, we now know 3 feet of space is adequate.”
Parents said while it was a challenge at first, their kids are getting used to the fluidity of the situation.
“Kids adapt so well to any situation, and now it’s just kind of second nature to them,” Claas added.
The district said they’re focused on doing what’s right for the students, staff, and community.
“We believe in following the science, we believe in relying on experts, and we believe on making changes when changes are appropriate based on what we’re being told,” said Brock.
They will continue to require masks, and the changes go into effect on Monday, April 26th.
Updated Guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/operation-strategy.html
Science Brief: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/science-and-research/transmission_k_12_schools.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.