MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Marietta City Schools become the latest district to institute a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors.
The mandate, which will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 23, will be required in all school facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.
In a memo to families, the district said over the last three school days, there have been 42 new positive student cases and nine new positive staff cases. They also noted, from Aug. 3 through Aug. 18, the two-week positive case rate for Cobb County as a whole increased by more than 88 percent.
Masks will not be required for outdoor activities or while eating. Exemptions will be granted for religious or medical reasons.
School superintendent, Grant Rivera, did say he expects the mask requirement will be temporary.
