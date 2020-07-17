Marietta, Ga. (CBS46)-- Marietta City School District is discussing options for students and teachers as the new school year approaches.
The district is expected to make an announcement Friday.
Many school districts in metro Atlanta, including Atlanta, Cobb County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Rockdale County, Dekalb County, and Clayton County, have opted to begin the school year with only virtual learning.
Gwinnett County, the state's largest district, still has not made a decision.
Some parents agree with the decision to only offer virtual learning. One parent tells CBS46 "If we're not going to follow the CDC guidelines to keep our children safe at low risk, then we should definitely go to virtual. So this is definitely an improvement until things get better."
Another parent says virtual learning will add stress to parents who work, or don't feel equipped to teach their kids alone. "When my kids have all these extra questions, who is going to help me? I cannot do it all by myself," explained the parent.
