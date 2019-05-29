MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A member of the Marietta City Council is facing charges after police said he refused to exit his vehicle after an accident involving another driver.
Councilman Reginald Copeland was driving along S. Fairground Street near Haley Street when his vehicle was struck by another driver completing a u-turn. When police were dispatched the scene, Copeland was ordered to provide identification but refused several times.
A criminal warrants reads, "Said accused [Copeland] was given this lawful command eight different times and refused to comply."
Copeland then refused to exit his vehicle after several commands to do so. Police ultimately had to remove him from the car, which he actively resisted. He then resisted arrest.
As a result, Copeland is charged with obstruction/hindering law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
