MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Marietta has a testing cite that is open daily for the public.
Marietta City Schools COVID testing site at Lemon Street is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Monday through Friday.
They posted on Twitter that the "No-appointment" wait times are low this week and most lab results are now processed within 48 hours.
We are working hard to ensure our students, staff, and families are served safely and effectively.
