MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) Solomon Santana Noellin learned he will face at least eight years behind bars in a Cobb County courtroom. It's a verdict that comes nearly three years after he was arrested.
Noellin, who is from Marietta, was convicted on possession of methamphetamine, methadone, and marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as possession of cocaine and Alprazolam linked to a Aug. 9, 2016 police search of his home. He is sentenced to 30 years with eight to serve in prison and the remainder to be served on probation.
Noellin was renting a home on Little Willeo Road where police say it was alleged two women were being sex trafficked. When officers entered the home on that fateful day, two women were inside but insisted they were not being forced to be sex workers.
"This defendant tried to destroy evidence of his crimes when the police arrived, but we believe the jury saw the strength of the evidence the police discovered," said Senior ADA Greg Epstein.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.