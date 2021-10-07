MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A father son duo in Marietta were woken up early Wednesday morning by their pet dog, Alaska, barking hysterically on their back porch.
“I hear my dog barking, and I went outside and there was something black on her bed that she usually sleeps on and she was barking at it,” said Paul. “She looked like she was trying to, not eat it, but she looked like she just wouldn’t leave it alone.”
The sun hadn’t come up yet and so it was too dark to see what exactly was on Alaska’s bed, so Paul went inside to get his phone to take a closer look.
“I turned it on and it was snake, it didn’t look like a snake I had ever seen before,” said Paul.
Paul took Alaska inside and waited for his dad to wake up. Around 7 a.m., Paul and his dad Ben both went back outside and the snake was still on the back porch, this time on a chair.
“When I saw her I knew she was a Burmese python because I have seen them on TV shows,” said Ben.
The pair called animal control who confirmed that the snake was a Burmese python; a species not native to North America and that can grow up to 26 feet in length and weigh 200 pounds when fully grown. Animal control told Paul and Ben it was likely a domesticated animal that had escaped from a home nearby.
“He said that it was probably somebody’s pet the way she acted when he grabbed it,” said Ben. “She was not aggressive at all, so she’s used to people.”
Animal Control took the python to a nearby facility and are working to locate it’s owner. Burmese pythons are not venomous, but do still bite and can pass along disease to humans in some instances.
Editor's note: CBS46 has reached out to animal control to re-confirm the species of the snake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.