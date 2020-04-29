Marietta friends show that somewhere over the rainbow…there are better things to come

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rainbows are often seen at the end of a rainstorm when the sun breaks through the clouds.
That’s the metaphor some local friends are using to show there’s a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow.
“A friend of mine in Philadelphia said, I’ve got this wonderful hair chalk, so we ordered it, and the idea came to us,” said John Meeks.
John Meeks and Cheryl Collier have been friends for years.
“He is my work husband,” Collier joked.
This colorful pair is brightening up one Marietta neighborhood with their daily walks.
“We were doing daily COVID-walks, and we’d post it on Facebook,” Meeks added.
They use hair chalk and color their otherwise grey strands each day to honor someone close to them on the front lines.
“It is just our way of saying, guys, y’all are just doing such a fabulous job,” Collier said.
They have family and friends in law enforcement, healthcare, and more…and they wanted to spread the message that even in the rain, there can be a rainbow.
“So, we contacted them, asking their favorite colors, and we dyed our hair with this hair chalk every day, then we would post it on Facebook, and say here’s our color, and here’s our hero of the day,” added Meeks.
“We’re not on the front lines, but we just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, because we know it is not an easy job to do,” said Collier.
They also color coordinate a mask to go along with their hair, and off they go.
“We get lots of thumbs up, we get horns blown, we get videotaped,” Meeks said.
“We need some joy and fun during this challenging time,” added Collier.
They hope this small gesture helps bring attention to those putting their lives on the line during this pandemic.
“We call them our hero angels, and I think the bright colors make it a little more exciting,” said Meeks.
And to remind everyone, that somewhere over the rainbow…there are better things to come.
