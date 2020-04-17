Marietta High School hosting a virtual prom

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta High School is hosting a virtual prom for its students from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday night. CBS46 News spoke with a few seniors who plan to tune in.
Blythe Reilly bought a dress for the big dance before the coronavirus pandemic shut the world down.
“I was so excited about prom too, so I bought this like in January or like late December because I was so excited," said Reilly.
That excitement would soon turn to disappointment, and not just for her.
“It’s really sad and honestly right when school got canceled, I didn’t think of all the things that we’d be missing,” said Marietta High School senior Lily Waters.
Seniors across the country are missing out on major events like spring break, graduation, 18th birthday parties and prom. But unlike other schools, which have totally canceled the dance, Marietta High School is trying something new, moving the dance online.
On Friday, DJ Ricky Moss was setting up for the prom. He’ll be inside of the school building solo while students live-stream his set.
“It’s the first time ever in my life I’ve ever done something like this,” he said. “I’m just happy that we can put some type of smile on all these parents and kids faces man. 2020 is hard right now.”
Students can create their own virtual parties to see friends and faculty and everyone is encouraged to post pics online using the hashtag #MHSVirtualProm
“Just getting the opportunity to have a virtual prom, I’m going to take advantage of that,” Waters said.
“It’s for sure really weird because we’re the only grade that’s gone through this,” said Reilly. “But I feel like we’re just stronger because of this.”
