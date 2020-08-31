MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Marietta Police Department is investigating a pedestrian bicycle crash that killed a man on Cobb Parkway Monday morning.
Police said 49-year-old Derrick Johnson of Marietta, was riding his bicycle Northbound on Cobb Parkway, just North of Gresham Road around 5:35 am.
A 2003 GMC Envoy, driven by 50-year-old Derek Bowers of Marietta, was attempting to make a left turn from Cobb Parkway into 200 Cobb Parkway North.
Police said Bowers was unable to see Johnson and struck him as he made his turn. Johnson was then struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Van driven by 50-year-old Zenon Rodriguez of Marietta.
The cyclist, Derrick Johnson, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.
The crash is still under investigation.
