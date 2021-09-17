ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Marietta man is dead after being shot by a police officer shortly after midnight Friday.
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police officers with Cobb County Police Department responded to a report of a domestic dispute and suicidal man at a home on North Landing Drive.
When they arrived, they encountered 41-year-old Matthew Joseph Wilbanks, who was armed with a knife.
CCPD says the man advanced on the officers with the knife and an officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 70th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2021.
