ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Marietta man has been convicted of child molestation for abusing a child for nearly five years.
Gary Charles Hufstetler Sr., now 70, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with eight to serve. He will spend the remaining 12 years on probation.
The victim considered Hufstetler a grandfather, although they were never related. She said the abuse started with seemingly unintentional touches as she watched cartoons and the abuse progressed over time. She explained that she not tell because she was afraid of how it would affect her family.
Hufstetler had previously been investigated for allegations involving other children in the family whom he encountered through his live-in girlfriend of almost 30 years.
A triggering event caused the girl to come forward and tell her therapist, then report the abuse to police.
“This predator took care in grooming and selecting a child that he thought would never tell. However, this young woman, now 17 years old, showed incredible strength by facing her fears and this defendant in describing to the jury the abuse she suffered at such a young age,” Assistant District Attorney Meredith Florio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.