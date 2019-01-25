Marietta, GA (CBS46) A Marietta man accused in a casino robbery in East St. Louis, Illinois in 2017 has been arrested in Cobb County.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 42 year-old Daryl V. Muhammed of Marietta, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cobb County on Wednesday.
The robbery took place during the early morning hours of September 17, 2017 when police say Muhammed and two other men entered the Casino Queen in East St. Louis wearing guns and carrying rifles.
Shots were fired during the robbery and an unarmed security guard was struck. The suspects made off with an undetermined amount of cash.
Muhammed has been charged with armed robbery/discharging of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.
The two other suspects are still on the loose.
The security guard who was struck suffered serious internal injuries but has since recovered.
