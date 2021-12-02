MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a man who they believe is responsible for two bank robberies in Marietta.
John Chavis, 35, of Smyrna was arrested Wednesday afternoon as he exited the Bank of America at 140 Cherokee Street with several thousand dollars in stolen money.
According to bank employees, Chavis entered the bank just after 3:30 p.m. and showed a note to a teller threatening violence if they did not give him $5,000.
He kept one hand under a towel and motioned as though he was holding a handgun. Bank employees activated the silent alarm system while their coworker gathered cash and handed it over to Chavis. When Chavis exited the bank moments later, he was greeted by Marietta Police.
While Chavis did not comply with verbal instructions, he was taken into custody without incident.
This happened hours after the Wells Fargo Bank at 602 Roswell Street was also robbed.
In that robbery, the suspect was able to exit the building, evading capture, before 911 was notified and officers were dispatched. Chavis has been identified and charged as the suspect for that robbery as well.
Each year the command staff of the Marietta Police Department (MPD) formulate a “Holiday Season Crime Prevention Plan.” Knowing that crime rates traditionally increase in specific areas around the holidays, they implement several strategies to deter crime when possible as well as prepare officers to properly respond when it occurs.
Chavis was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony Robbery by Intimidation charges. He is being held without bond.
