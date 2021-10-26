MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Marietta Police Department is praising a "savvy" homeowner for helping them arrest 5 people who were pressing pills in a rental home.
MPD says the homeowner, who lists their home on VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner), went to check on the home last week and fond 5 men who had overstayed their short-term lease.
The homeowner noticed the men were acting suspicious and believed they were either using or selling drugs. The homeowner called 911.
When Marietta Police arrived, they noticed suspicious items and detained the suspects. They called in their Crime Interdiction Unit and obtained search warrants for the individuals and property.
The CIU agents confiscated the following:
- 35 pounds of Xanax (approximately 32,000 pills)
- 6.5 pounds of Oxycodone Hydrochloride (approximately 7,000 pills)
- 1 Glock hand gun
- $7,700 in cash
- 2 pill presses
- Various components used to manufacture narcotics
The 5 men were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
