MARIETTA, GA (CBS460 Motorists in Marietta were in for a surprise Wednesday when a pony was spotted wandering a local street.
Marietta Police were quickly called and the pony was returned home.
Marietta PD even posted pictures of the pony dubbed "Lil Man" on their Facebook page, along with taking a moment to poke fun at Officer Edmonds for standing in a less than safe zone -- behind the horse.
