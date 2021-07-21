MARIETTA (CBS46)—Marietta police are asking for prayers after the unexpected death of one of its leaders.
In a Facebook post, officials wrote “Major Campisi had an infectious smile, laugh, and charm...excitedly welcoming new officers assigned to Morning Watch; his favorite shift."
Major Steve Campisi joined the police force in December of 1995.
The city promoted him to major in September 2018.
Marietta police noted Campisi served in uniform patrol, investigative services, support services, community outreach, and the office of professional standards.
In 2012, he received the Alex Newsome Supervisor of the Year Award, and he also earned the Difference Maker Award twice during his career.
“Please join us in remembering his outstanding service, work, and accomplishments and by sending his family thoughts and prayers....RIP Brother, we have the watch from here,” officials said.
The department has not announced Major Campisi's funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.