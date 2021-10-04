COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Marietta man is accused of stealing a hatchet and an ax from a weapons store, it led to a standoff along Cobb Parkway this weekend. Instead of firing bullets, police shot bean bags.
Marietta Police body camera shows the Saturday law enforcement response unfolding near TruPrep, where the suspect allegedly stole the tools.
"Bean bag him, bag him," an officer can be heard shouting on the footage.
It was a split-second decision, one that was lifesaving for the man who was likely experiencing a mental health crisis too, according to witnesses.
"Nothing appeared to be quite right," Officer Chuck McPhilamy told CBS46.
Marietta PD dash camera also shows the man walking down the middle of the street on Cobb Parkway. The Marietta law enforcement already on scene were armed with a rifle, a handgun, and tasers. But another officer called for backup to bring the "less-lethal gun."
It's equivalent to a sock holding rubber beans and depending on the distance it's shot, the intensity can cause bruising or broken bones.
Officers fired five times, four bean bags made connection. Eventually, the man fell to ground outside the nearby car dealership. He was arrested and later taken to the hospital for an evaluation. McPhilamy says there will be charges, but he calls this police response successful.
"Certainly, that's the outcome we want every time but one we simply can't promise. If we played the scenario out five times again tomorrow, it would probably have five different outcomes."
CBS46 learned, 40 of the 139 officers within Marietta PD are trained for this option and have this type of gun on their patrols and pursuit. But the agency rarely uses it because officers brace for unpredictable violence, explained McPhilamy.
McPhilamy added, "had he lunged, they may or may not have had to use deadly force."
Because the suspect had what was considered a deadly weapon, under Georgia law, police were authorized to use deadly force. But the agency credits being able to verbally de-escalate the situation long enough to call in backup who has
the specialized training to use the less-lethal gun.
"Everything went the way any officer wants it to. We were able to get the right tools, at the right place, at the right time."
