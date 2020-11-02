Marietta Police are currently searching for a missing girl last seen leaving her home Sunday afternoon.
Samantha Major, 13, was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving her home on the 1800 block of Roswell Road.
Marietta Police says her family believes she received some troubling news and ran away from home. She does not have any money or a cell phone.
Samantha is 5’4” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red rose design and pink adidas shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
