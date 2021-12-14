MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Officers with the Marietta Police Department pretended to be Santa's helpers on Tuesday and took local children shopping.
The officers met the children at a local Walmart. They gave each child some money and told them to buy whatever gift they wanted.
The police chief says he always gets a very heartwarming response to those instructions.
Chief Flynn says Marietta PD has been doing Shop With a Cop for about 15 years. He says it continues to grow bigger each year.
