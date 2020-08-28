MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Road crews in Marietta will work through the night to repair a sinkhole which opened-up on Allgood Road just east of Cobb Parkway.
CBS46 News was told the hole is about four feet wide and 10 feet deep. However, the hole runs under the pavement for approximately 30 feet according to repair teams at the location.
Allgood Road is shutdown at the intersection. Marietta Police Department advises drivers to choose alternate routes as road crews work to repair the sinkhole. There is no time estimate on when the repair will be completed.
