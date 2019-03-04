MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A metro Atlanta school is making some changes to help students give their brains a break, get them moving, and help them refocus.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern visited Cheatham Hill Elementary school in Marietta Monday to check out their new sensory hallway. Parents and teachers said this hallway is helping students with various types of special needs focus better in school.
“Prior to him coming here, he had been kicked out of three other preschool daycares,” said Elaine Ingram.
Ingram’s six-year-old son, Jordan, is in kindergarten here at Cheatham Hill Elementary school.
“He has sensory processing and some ADHD,” Ingram added.
Ingram saw a social media article about a sensory hallway and sent it to her son’s teacher.
“They need to get their jumps out, they can’t sit, and they don’t focus, they’re very fidgety, and they’re very distracted,” Ingram said.
The school principal, Keeli Bowen, looked into it, and how it fit in the budget, and decided it was a great idea.
“They have a hard time regulating their behaviors, so if they get upset or stressed out, or overly excited about something, we need to help them to regulate and figure out the appropriate way to respond or work or whatever it may be,” said Keeli Bowen, the Principal at Cheatham Hill Elementary School.
It was completed in February, and Bowen said it has been benefiting everyone, not just children with special needs.
“We have several students in our school who have varying diagnoses and varying disabilities and that doesn’t matter, we’ve opened it up to anyone who wants to use it, we’ve explained it to our Kindergarten teachers, but we also have students from other grade levels who have benefited from it,” added Bowen.
This path tells students what to do. The idea is to help them refocus as they follow the steps.
“They know exactly what to do, but it’s also fun, and return to the classroom,” Bowen said.
Bowen said it costs just under $200 not including the wax on top, so it would last longer.
Jordan has been at this school almost three years now, and his mom said it’s little things like this that made all the difference.
“He’s a lot more focused, but he’ll come home, and he’ll talk about this, he’ll be like, mommy, today I did the hopscotch, and I did this, and I did that, and I’m so excited,” added Ingram.
Cheatham Hill Elementary staff members said other schools from around the country are calling and inquiring about this and will maybe follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.