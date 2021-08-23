MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Since the start of the pandemic, Marietta City Schools has pretty much followed the COVID-19 protocols of the surrounding Cobb County School District – until now.
As of Monday, masks are temporarily required in all 11 public schools in the city of Marietta.
Amid heated debates, the Cobb County School District is continuing to let families choose whether their children mask up. Cobb’s district reports 1,764 COVID-19 cases in its 112 schools since the beginning of the school year.
With her mother at her side, sixth-grade student Perla Lanche told CBS46, she’s not thrilled to have to wear a mask all day, but she thinks it might help stop the spread of the virus.
“Some kids will just cough all over you,” she said.
Marietta City Schools is reporting 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff members since the beginning of the school year.
In a statement, Jen Brock, chief communications officer of Marietta City Schools, said, “Since the school year began, we have been monitoring data regarding positive cases, school-based transmission, community transmission, and quarantines. Our temporary mask mandate is in response to the data we are currently seeing, especially regarding epi-linked/common exposure cases where cases are linked due to a common setting such as a classroom. We will continue to diligently monitor the data and make adjustments to our temporary mask mandate and other COVID protocols when the data supports doing such.”
