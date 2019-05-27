MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Marietta Police have asked for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for almost a day.
Police said Elijah Jones, 12, was last seen near Algood Road Sunday morning. He’s described as 4’11” tall with a scar on his chin. He was wearing gray sweats and a gray/white shirt along with yellow Nike shoes when he was last seen.
Marietta Police asked anyone with information to call 911 as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.