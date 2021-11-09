MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A Marietta teacher is behind bars for sexual assault on campus.
29-year-old Zachary White is accused of having sex with a student in his school office twice in October. White faces two charges for sexual assault and was taken into custody Nov. 4.
White’s social media indicates he had taught graphic design at Osborne High School since 2019.
Osborne families say they’re in disbelief. Cinthia Ortiz has a teenage daughter at the school.
“It was shocking and disappointing,” Ortiz said. “It is concerning because I think, as a teacher, they should know better.”
In a letter to parents, Osborne Principal Joshua Morreale addressed the incident:
"I have concerning but important news to share with you. Recently, the school learned of allegations of misconduct involving a current Osborne teacher and a current student. Cobb County police officers have investigated, visited campus, and arrested the teacher. An official warrant has been filed and we do not have any further details about the situation.
The safety and wellbeing of our students continues to be the most important thing to me as your principal. We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students. Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues.
Due to legal reasons, including student privacy, we are unable to share more except that our administration remains committed to the safety of all our students."
A student at Osborne tells CBS46 she never expected this to happen at her school. While students are aware of what happened, the victim’s identity is being protected and remains unknown.
The Cobb County School District responded to the allegations against White.
“We are fully cooperating with the active investigation involving an Osborne teacher and a student. Due to legal reasons, including student privacy, we are unable to share more except to say the teacher has been removed from campus and our administration remains committed to the safety of all our students,” said a district spokesperson.
The accusations come as another Marietta teacher is accused of inappropriate behavior in the classroom.
Matthew Anderson, a teacher at The Walker School, was jailed one day prior facing charges of obscene material and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to Cobb County Police, Anderson sent inappropriate messages over email and text to his former student, a 14-year-old girl. They say Anderson initiated conversations about sexual intercourse, oral sex, drugs, and often used sexual innuendo. Several times over text, Anderson said he would spank the young woman.
At one point, the victim told Anderson her parents may be aware of their text messages. Anderson expressed concern over being caught, verified his contact was saved under a fake name in her phone, and suggested she delete their emails.
Police also say Anderson encouraged the victim to buy marijuana, and told the young woman smoking marijuana and having sex helped him fall asleep at night. He also offered to pick her up if she skipped school.
Helen Baily, the assistant director of communications and marketing for The Walker School released the following statement:
"We remain disturbed and concerned by the details alleged in the arrest warrant for Matt Anderson, a former 8th grade teacher and coach. Mr. Anderson is no longer an employee of the school and we are cooperating fully with Cobb County police. We are conducting counseling meetings and planning additional trainings to reinforce that boundary-crossing behavior between any adult and any student is absolutely prohibited and not tolerated at our school. We are keeping the lines of communication open with our families, students and staff as we navigate this difficult situation. Our primary concern is for the safety and wellbeing of our students."
While many details are kept under wraps throughout both investigations, parents say their lines of communication are more open than ever.
“I talked to them about it a lot,” Ortiz said. “Have a conversation, that’s really difficult, but have a conversation with all the kids.”
Anderson has been released from jail on $15,000 bond. White remains in jail. Both men are not allowed on campus as the investigations continue.
