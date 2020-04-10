MARIETTA, Ga (CBS46) A Marietta teen has been charged with murder and concealing the death of a 14 year-old girl.
Brayan Segura, 15, of Marietta, is accused in the death of 14 year-old Janina Valenzuela, also of Marietta, whose body was found in a creek behind a home on the 1800 block of Roswell Road.
Officers were called to the home around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night on reports of an aggravated assault. They say Segura was armed with a knife and Valenzuela along with another teen ran from the scene but became separated. The other teen was able to call 911 and officers searched the area, later finding Valenzuela's body in the creek Thursday morning.
Segura was also taken into custody Thursday morning and has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing death.
The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta Police at 770-794-5372.
