Marietta, GA (CBS46)- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Cobb County teenager who collapsed and died after attending a Boy Scouts lock-in event.
Vaughn Fletcher, a Marietta High School honor student, died Sunday at Egleston Hospital from complications after collapsing last week during the trip. Family members say Vaughn had a history of heart problems from a young age and had undergone several surgeries.
Vaughn is being remembered as a musical and positive person.
"He was always just up, chipper, glad to help, glad to do his part, smart kid, just super," said his scoutmaster Darden Borders.
Borders also tells CBS46 News that he's proud of how the troops responded and were able to use their First Aid training when it was needed the most.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.