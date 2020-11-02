Marietta Police say a missing girl last seen Sunday afternoon has returned home safe.
Samantha Major, 13, was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving her home on the 1800 block of Roswell Road. By 4:20 p.m. Monday, police said the teen had, "walked home within the last hour and is now safely back with her mother."
The department says her family believes she received some troubling news and ran away from home.
MISSING PLS SHARESamantha Major, 13 yr old - 5’4”, 150 lbsLast seen @ 1805 Roswell Rd around 5PM Sunday wearing blk hoodie w/ red rose design, pink adidas shoes (unknown what style pants). No $ or cell. Call 911 if seen!@mdjonline @ajc @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11Alive @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/v1n6bWWcZM— Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) November 2, 2020
