MARIETTA (CBS46) – Marietta Police arrested the owner of two local tobacco and vape stores after investigators found items including marijuana, weapons, and other potential drugs.
Police arrested Billy Christian, the owner of “Royal Cigar & Tobacco” and “Endangerd Botanicals,” on multiple charges related to their investigation. The charges included: felony sale of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Marietta Police said the arrest occurred while they were conducting investigations into the sale and use of hemp and CBD oil within the city after the recent safety alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about deaths related to vaping and THC oil. Investigators said testing on samples from the store tested positive for THC, not hemp, as the store claimed.
Inside the store, police said they found more than nine pounds of marijuana, multiple scales, baggies, and three firearms. Investigators also discovered a lab set up to manufacture both gummy edibles and possibly Kratom capsules. Police seized more than a hundred pounds of the edibles/capsules for further testing. Police also said another weapon and more marijuana was seized at Christian’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.