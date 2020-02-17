Looking for some good laughs on Saturday, March 7?
You may want to check out Martin Lawrence’s LIT AF Tour at the State Farm Arena.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and the guest lineup includes Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, B. Simone, and Donnell Rowlings.
Martin Lawrence is expected to both perform and host.
For tickets and more info, check out https://bit.ly/2ST66n8.
