ATLANTA (CBS46) – A businesswoman nationally known for endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory and expressing racist views coasted to victory Tuesday night and is likely headed to Congress in November.
Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican primary for the 14th Congressional District over her opponent, Dr. John Cowan. The 14th Congressional District is a safe Republican seat in Congress and with her victory over Cowan, Greene will likely coast to victory during the general election.
However, if she does make it to Congress, Greene will encounter a party not ready to completely embrace her. According to Politico, her past comments have rubbed GOP leadership the wrong way. She has said the 2018 class of House freshmen lawmakers was “part of an Islamic invasion of our government.” She also reportedly said, “Guess what? Slavery is over. Black people have equal rights.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her prior comments, “appalling” and said he has “no tolerance for them." House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the comments from Greene, “are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great.”
Greene’s support of the fictional QAnon conspiracy theory has also generated controversy as the fringe movement made its way into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
She will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the November general election.
More election results: https://www.cbs46.com/results/
