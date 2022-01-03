EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now's your chance! The City of East Point will be hosting a job fair on Jan. 14.
The event will be held at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center on Norman Berry Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City is looking to fill the following positions Laborers, Certified and Non-Certified Police Officers, Firefighters, Class B CDL Drivers, Equipment Operators, Customer Resource Specialists and more.
According to city officials, there will be on-site interviews and job offers pending background checks.
For more information click here.
