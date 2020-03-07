ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Internet-sensation Marnie the dog has passed away at 18.
Known for her long tongue, always hanging out of her mouth, and her always-tilted head, this camera-ready Shih Tzu made a strong case for the adoption of older, senior animals.
Celebrities ranging from Betty White to Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift and more had the honor of being photographed with this lovable pooch.
With over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Marnie became a social media sensation, after her owner, Shirley Braha, adopted the them 11 year old dog from a shelter.
After getting a second chance at life with Braha, Marnie passed peacefully on Thursday.
😔 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zZFlZsJQDS— Marnie The Dog (@MarnieTheDog) March 7, 2020
