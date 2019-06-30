BRUNSWICK, Ga (CBS46) -- The Coast Guard had to rescue three people after a plane made an emergency landing Saturday in the marsh near Brunswick.
The plane made the emergency landing with its gear-up. Then there was no way back out of the marsh, and the tide was rising.
A Coast Guard helicopter came to their rescue, hoisting all three people to safety.
No one was hurt.
They even posed for a picture with the crew once they were back safely on the ground.
