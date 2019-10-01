ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man MARATA police suspect was involved in an August assault was arrested in Alabama as the dog days of summer came to a close.
"I'm happy that this violent offender is off the street and will face justice for the crimes that he committed against an innocent man," said MARTA Police Chief Wanda Y. Dunham.
Police say Bernard E. Daniel, from Alabama, is charged with battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and robbery by force. The 31-year-old is accused of committing the assault on an eastbound train near Georgia State Station on August 17.
He was captured by the Gulf Coast U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Talladega on September 12; he was then extradited to Fulton County Jail where he awaits court proceedings.
