ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) announced Thursday it will provide an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave to all employees affected by Coronavirus.
MARTA also announced it will implement the new requirements around Emergency Family and Medical Leave outlined in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The current labor agreement provides for 96 hours of paid sick time annually and one to six weeks of vacation, depending on seniority.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said:
“We understand how difficult it is to be an essential public worker during this pandemic. As we all adapt to this new normal, I want to do everything I can to protect the health of our employees and our customers while continuing to provide essential transit service. I appreciate the ongoing collaboration with ATU’s local President Britt Dunams as each week brings new challenges to resolve around operations, service levels and employee issues.”
The emergency paid leave of up to 80 hours is available for any employee in the following situations:
• Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking medical diagnosis;
• Advised by MARTA to self-quarantine due to risk of exposure to COVID-19 as a result of close contact with a COVID-19 affected co-worker;
• Advised by a health care professional to self-quarantine due to underlying personal health conditions or other personal reasons;
• Caring for an individual who is required to quarantine;
• Caring for the employee’s dependent child if the child’s school or place of care is closed.
When the emergency paid leave is exhausted, employees will be able to use accrued paid sick and/or vacation time as needed.
Any MARTA employee who has a confirmed and medically documented diagnosis of COVID-19 will be paid for the full length of their recovery period until they are medically cleared to return to work.
MARTA said as of April 9, they have 14 employees who have self-reported a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and 183 employees off work due to the risk of exposure.
Given the shifting advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the use of masks and face coverings, MARTA will begin distribution of disposable masks to all employees not able to work from home starting April 10.
You can find updated information showing the impact of Coronavirus on MARTA personnel and ridership here.
