Marta and Uber are again joining forces to help get Georgians to the polls for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election.
The transit authority and rideshare company previously joined forces to provide transportation to voters in the November general election.
“Customers impacted by Essential Bus Service due to COVID-19 used this subsidy to get to the polls to vote in the November election, so we thought it important to offer it again,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “After the runoff, this one-year pilot program with Uber will provide subsidized rides whenever normal MARTA service is disrupted.”
Voters who are impacted by suspended bus routes can access a link to a two-trip $16 subsidy in the Uber app prior to Jan. 5.
According to Marta, "The subsidy works only for the 99 voting precincts not covered by the Essential Service Plan. The customer is responsible for any amount over $8 per trip and will not receive a credit for any trip less than $8. MARTAConnect2Vote is valid from 5 a.m. until midnight on Jan. 5 and the eligible precincts have been geo-fenced to ensure subsidies are used for their intended purpose."
For information of eligible polling places, visit: www.itsmarta.com/MARTAConnect
The MARTAConnect2Vote Uber subsidy is available now for download but is not valid until Jan. 5. Customers should contact MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.