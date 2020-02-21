DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)-- Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker has announced a MARTA will invest a quarter of a billion dollars in DeKalb County on several infrastructure projects.
“CEO Thurmond was the first elected official I met with when I joined MARTA two years ago,” said Parker.
“He told me then that MARTA had not kept its promises to DeKalb County and that needed to change. I have been focused on fixing this relationship with one of our founding counties since and remain committed to delivering on the transit needs of our valued DeKalb County customers.
The projects include:
• Bus-to-bus transit centers at South DeKalb Mall and Stonecrest Mall by 2023
• 350 new bus shelters and amenities in DeKalb County by 2024
• Rehabilitation of all 8 DeKalb County rail stations by 2025
• Maintenance of the existing rail, bus and paratransit system (State of Good Repair)
o 58 new Gillig buses are already operating out of Laredo Bus Garage
o The first of 254 new rail cars will be placed in service in 2023
These upgrades are in addition to the $244 million in State of Good Repair work happening continually throughout the rail system such as traction and auxiliary power upgrades, tunnel ventilation improvements, and elevator and escalator refurbishment.
Further transit expansion plans identified in DeKalb County’s Transit Master Plan, such as the Clifton Corridor, are not currently funded. MARTA will work with DeKalb to identify funding sources to support the completion of these capital programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.