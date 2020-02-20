ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) announced it’s bringing back Breeze pop-up stores for 2020.
According to a press release from MARTA officials, “once a month, in locations throughout the city of Atlanta, and Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton Counties, customers can buy Breeze cards/tickets, load fare onto their card, update an expired card, or get a reduced fare card.
Customers can also complete and submit applications for para-transit service, learn how to navigate the MARTA system, and how to connect with our regional transit partners if they need to travel outside MARTA’s service area.”
The pop-up locations are open the third Thursday of each month and offer a more convenient option for seniors, the disabled and others who prefer not to wait for delivery of cards purchased online.
For details about dates, locations and bus/rail routes to the pop-up Breeze locations, call 404.848.5000 or visit www.itsmarta.com/popup.
A reminder that customers can also purchase Breeze cards in the RideStores at Five Points and Airport Stations, in vending machines located in MARTA rail stations, or online anytime.
