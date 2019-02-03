ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of MARTA bus drivers have called out sick, just days after a court injunction ordering an end to the sickouts.
According to MARTA officials, there have been a total of 279 sickouts by bus operators claiming illness, which includes a combination of new and previously reported occurrences.
The day-by-day numbers include the following:
- Friday: 76
- Saturday: 99
- Sunday: 109 (as of noon)
Officials said MARTA supervisors are operating buses to minimize delays on affected routes. They also added there have been no impacts to MARTA rail service.
MARTA has initiated an investigation into the recent in to sickout calls. Employees found to have engaged in an illegal job action will be disciplined.
The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 732 held a ratification vote on a three-year labor contract with MARTA Saturday. It was approved by 88 percent of its members.
