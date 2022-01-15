ATLANTA (CBS46)- MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker has passed at the age of 55, according to a spokesperson with Marta.
Marta released this statement on Parker’s passing:
"With very heavy hearts, we share the official news of GM/CEO Jeffrey Parker’s tragic passing on Friday evening, January 14, 2022. Please keep his family in your prayers and meditations. In the coming days, we will share more information on the transition plan, including grief counseling for employees as we process this devastating news. Jeff cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave us a strong foundation from which to carry forward."
The City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement:
"I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my colleague and friend Jeff Parker. As MARTA'S General Manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I chaired the Transportation Committee on City Council. Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff's family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.”
Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated when new information is released.
