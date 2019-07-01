ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)--A long holiday weekend is ahead for Metro Atlanta. If you plan on attending local firework shows or run the AJC Peachtree Road Race, pay attention to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) changes to accommodate customers. MARTA will will provide additional rail, bus, and Mobility service on Thursday, July 4th.
Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo:
- Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Exit at Vine City Station to enter Hall C.
- Breeze tickets available for purchase at event.
MARTA rail service:
- Rail service begins at 4 a.m.
- At 6 a.m., the south end of Buckhead Station will close for the race. Use the pedestrian bridge exit on the north end of the platform and walk to the starting area near Lenox Road/Buckhead Loop.
- Exit at Dome or Peachtree Center Stations for evening fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park.
- The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
MARTA bus service:
- Bus shuttles will run between Lindbergh and Lenox Stations beginning at 4 a.m.
- MARTA Mobility buses will transport wheelchair athletes to and from Lenox Station.
- Bus service will run on a Saturday schedule.
- New this year: Buses will be staged at 12th and Piedmont post-race to provide transportation to Lindbergh Station for those passengers heading north.
- Many buses will be re-routed for the race and fireworks. Visit www.itsmarta.com for details.
MARTA routes to local firework shows
- Downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park
located next to GWCC, State Farm Arena and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ride the train to GWCC/CNN Center Station (Blue & Green Lines) or Peachtree Center Station (Red & Gold Lines).
- Decatur Pied Piper Fireworks
Decatur Square. Ride Blue Line to Decatur Station.
- East Point 4th of July Fireworks
Downtown East Point. Ride Red or Gold Line to East Point Station.
- Bus Reroutes for Fireworks
Click here for reroutes.
- The following bus routes will be rerouted due to Fireworks activities:
Routes 15, 19, 36, 123 and 823 will be suspended at Decatur Station from 5:00 p.m. until the end of revenue service. Please board these routes at East Lake Station.
- Route 26 (International Plaza): no reroutes but slight delays possible.
Know before you go:
- Purchase a round-trip ticket to avoid long lines on the return. You must have a Breeze ticket or card to board the shuttle buses.
- Runners may wear a fuel belt only; no backpacks or bags are allowed in the start corrals.
- Restrooms are available at 16 rail stations, with additional portable toilets stationed at Lindbergh and Midtown Stations. See a rail map for details.
- Uniformed MARTA police officers and staff will be at all locations if you need assistance.
- Download MARTA’s On the Go app for real-time service alerts and MARTA’s See & Say app to report suspicious activity.
- Follow @MARTASERVICE on Twitter for service updates and announcements.
