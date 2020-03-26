ATLANTA (CBS46)—Starting today, most MARTA riders will notice changes during their transit commutes.
A MARTA spokesperson said the changes are an effort to help the organization combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19).
In addition, effective March 30, MARTA will make route changes to its rail and bus operations to address the dramatic ridership and revenue decline seen in the wake of the coronavirus.
“MARTA stands by our role as a provider of essential infrastructure. Our frontline employees are everyday heroes who drive buses, run trains, protect our customers, and clean vehicles and stations. I applaud the fortitude and resilience they show every day by coming to work despite the anxiety and uncertainty that has become the new normal,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.
Starting today, bus customers will enter and exit using the rear doors only, except for customers who require the accessibility ramp.
Also, because its Breeze farebox is located at the front door, MARTA is suspending fare collection on buses. For customers transferring to and from the rail system, fares will be paid at the rail stations.
MARTA is closing public restrooms at low-utilization rail stations.
Public restrooms will remain open at College Park, Doraville, Five Points, H.E. Holmes, Indian Creek, Lindbergh, and North Springs rail stations.
Beginning Monday, March 30, MARTA will reduce bus service by approximately 30 percent. All bus routes will continue to operate, but with fewer buses on each route.
The exception is on routes with the heaviest ridership; 15, 39, 5, 121, 196, 73, 110, 78, 83, and 89, which will have buses added to help with social distancing
Rail service will operate on a weekend schedule beginning Monday, March 30, except for start time which will remain the regular weekday start time to complement bus service.
Also, all Red and Gold Line trains will go to the airport, and Green Line trains will turn back at King Memorial.
Due to extremely low ridership, MARTA is closing Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC rail station.
Trains will not stop at this rail station beginning Monday.
Additionally, the streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule beginning Monday, March 30.
Updated bus and rail service information will be available on www.itsmarta.com or you can contact MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000.
