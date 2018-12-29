DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) On a wet and downright messy day the last place many people want to be is standing in the rain waiting on the MARTA bus.
“We need more shelters out here for weather like this, you know what I mean, to keep people out the rain and snow, things like that,” said MARTA bus passenger Marcus Jackson as he stood in the rain.
MARTA says it has heard rider complaints and has partnered with DeKalb County to usher in a series of major improvements through a multi-million dollar project. MARTA has committed to spend up to $1.5 million each year for the next five years to bring in new bus shelters and amenities to DeKalb MARTA stops.
The work has already started. This year, MARTA added 20 new bus shelters. In 2019, MARTA plans to install up to 70 new bus shelters each year in DeKalb County for the next five years—totaling up to 350 new shelters and benches.
Most of the plans will be focused through South DeKalb County from Lithonia up through Decatur.
“South DeKalb has complained about the lack of bathroom access, the lack of bus shelters, the lack of benches, having to stand out in the days like this in the rain without a shelter,” said DeKalb County spokesperson Suzanne Forte. “Thanks to this enhanced partnership with MARTA and CEO Jeffrey Parker, we are able to add these shelters,” Forte added.
Bathroom upgrades will also be included in the plan. It is contracting up to $150,000 per year to support bus shelter maintenance and beautification efforts.
“The bathroom situation, they definitely need it because most of the bathrooms that are on MARTA you can’t use them,” said Marlon Ragsdale who relies on the MARTA bus to get to and from work. “There’s not access to the public. I see people running to use the bathroom because they aren’t around.”
MARTA reports that restrooms at high-volume MARTA stations will be open longer until 10 p.m.
“That’s one of the things MARTA customers have been complaining about, just overall accessibility. So, they will be cleaner, and they will be more accessible,” Forte said about the MARTA restrooms in DeKalb.
MARTA will be adding more than 120 new buses to its fleet, hoping to make ridership better and more reliable. Riders tell CBS46 they hope more buses will lead to more frequency and reduce wait times.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.