ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- MARTA could soon be raising its fares, putting a pinch on commuters.
Its not a done deal yet, but bottom line, a deficit in state mandated fare revenue may lead to the public to pay more.
MARTA's CEO dropped the news at an oversight committee meeting at the capitol on Wednesday.
Customers haven’t seen a fare increase since 2011, when a one way trip jumped by .50 cents.
MARTA said any fare increase would be subject to public hearings.
How much fares could increase isn’t yet known.
A statement from MARTA:
"There is no plan for a fare increase in 2020. But, because the amount of revenue that is generated through fares and other non-sales tax revenue is slightly below 35% of our operating expenses, as required by Section 9 of the MARTA Act, our leadership team will begin studying a fare increase as a possible course of action. On the expense side of the ledger, we are already implementing cost efficiency measures and will continue to look for ways to control costs. Any proposed fare increase will be subject to strict scrutiny by General Manager and CEO Jeff Parker and the MARTA Board and we will conduct an extensive public engagement process."
