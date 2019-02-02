The innocent burning of brush in a Brookhaven backyard caused MARTA to detour rail service on Saturday afternoon.
A MARTA spokesperson said the smoke from the flames blew in the direction of the tracks causing the detour.
MARTA released the following statement, "Due to the fires near Brookhaven coming too close to our tracks, rail service will now turn back at Lenox Station and a bus bridge will carry riders to Brookhaven, Chamblee and Doraville stations. We apologize for this disruption."
Update: NB & SB rail service resumed at Lenox, Brookhaven, Cham & Doraville. Delays continuing on North/-Read more: https://t.co/UVSdFsm4Oa— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) February 3, 2019
Rail service from Doraville to Lenox resumed in the evening.
